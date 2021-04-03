Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 29,530 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.72% of The Wendy’s worth $84,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,785,000 after buying an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

