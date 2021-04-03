Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,861,466 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7,032.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.66% of Air Lease worth $83,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

