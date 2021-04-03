Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,790 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.25% of Parsons worth $82,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 414.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 470,813 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,351,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,916,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 209,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PSN opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

