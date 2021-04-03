Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.96% of Heritage Financial worth $83,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFWA stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

