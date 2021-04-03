Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $76.73 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.56% of Power Integrations worth $76,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $167,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,792.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

