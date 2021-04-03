Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $84.84 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.97% of Watsco worth $84,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.16 and a fifty-two week high of $267.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

Several analysts have commented on WSO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

