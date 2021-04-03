Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 715.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.86% of Vistra worth $82,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,277,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vistra by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,068,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 575,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VST. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

