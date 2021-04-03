Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,660,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of McAfee as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $7,068,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCFE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.