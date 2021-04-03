Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.22% of Palo Alto Networks worth $73,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,621,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

