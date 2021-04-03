Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 130,924 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,924 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.74% of Pegasystems worth $80,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286 over the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.