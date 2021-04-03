Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 33,906 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Waste Management worth $79,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,969 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Waste Management by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 13.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $131.38.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

