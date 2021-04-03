Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 46,201 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,201 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Eaton worth $83,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.