Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,121 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of Paychex worth $68,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

