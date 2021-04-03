Primecoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.53 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,715,127 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

