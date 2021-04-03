PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $110.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $41,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

