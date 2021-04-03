Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 545.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $172,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 384,746 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,114,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 162,661 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

