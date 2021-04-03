Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Brunswick worth $143,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brunswick by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 151,635 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $96.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

