Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,171,458 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $151,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,378,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,477,000 after acquiring an additional 311,894 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

