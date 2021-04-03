Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 123,543 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157,496 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of EOG Resources worth $157,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $147,662,000 after purchasing an additional 221,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NYSE:EOG opened at $75.34 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

