Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 438,860 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $123,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

