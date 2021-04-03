Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $119,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.99 and its 200 day moving average is $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

