Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,706,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $132,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

