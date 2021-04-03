Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.70% of CoreSite Realty worth $198,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $885,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

