Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of PS Business Parks worth $148,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.77. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

