Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $114.62 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of LCI Industries worth $114,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 188,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,445,886. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $136.29 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

