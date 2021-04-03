Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $122.18 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CVS Health worth $122,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

