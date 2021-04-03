Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $125.57 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Realty Income worth $125,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.