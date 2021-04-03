Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $128.74 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of East West Bancorp worth $128,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.