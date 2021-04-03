Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $130.79 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Nordson worth $130,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Nordson by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.67.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

