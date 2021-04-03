Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $138.89 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $138,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after purchasing an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,990,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $403,205,000 after purchasing an additional 451,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

