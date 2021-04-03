Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $159.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,772 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $159,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

UPS stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.19. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

