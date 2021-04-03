Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $165.25 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,049 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $165,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

