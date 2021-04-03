Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $169.76 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Trane Technologies worth $169,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $169.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

