Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $171 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of WEC Energy Group worth $170,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

