Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $185.46 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of PPG Industries worth $185,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

