Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $195.72 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Square worth $195,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Square by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $229.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock worth $269,006,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

