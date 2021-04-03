Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 961,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,030 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of 3M worth $168,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $192.70 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $196.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average is $173.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

