Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of NICE worth $121,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $705,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NICE by 156.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $225.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $140.96 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.