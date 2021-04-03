Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,853 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Summit Materials worth $117,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.81 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

