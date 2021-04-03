Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $200,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

