Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 700,610 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 160.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Agilent Technologies worth $134,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Shares of A opened at $127.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

