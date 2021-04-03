Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,674,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Novartis worth $158,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.08 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.