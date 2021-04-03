Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 714,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Crown Castle International worth $113,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $174.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.