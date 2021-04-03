Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.38% of Littelfuse worth $147,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after buying an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $7,823,616 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

