Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 123,669 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of MKS Instruments worth $127,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

