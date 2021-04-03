Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 144,806 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,806 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $138,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,564,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

