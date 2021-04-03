Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,782 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lam Research worth $126,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $213.29 and a 12 month high of $640.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

