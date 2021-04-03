Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 187,064 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amgen worth $181,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.17.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.21 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.31. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

