Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 39,213 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Eversource Energy worth $154,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of ES opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

