Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,821 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Fair Isaac worth $144,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,894,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 140,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,752,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $259.37 and a 1 year high of $530.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

